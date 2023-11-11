Dal Lake House Boat Blaze: 03 Human Lives Lost, 08 Rescued: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a massive fire broke out in the houseboats along Ghat no. 09 in Dal Lake area today early in the morning hours.

In a handout, the police said that the conflagration quickly spread and engulfed 05 houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh and Khar Palace. 07 residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze.

The police spokesman further stated that moreover, 03 tourists from Bangladesh namely Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta and Mohammad Moinud, who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire.

Pertinently, 08 people staying in these houseboats were rescued and evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of Srinagar Police, SDRF, Tourist Police, F&ES and civilians, he said.

In this regard, a fire incident report has been lodged in PS RM Bagh and investigation initiated, reads the statement.

