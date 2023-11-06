SC seeks updated status report on Punjab govt’s plea against guv’s delay in nod to bills

New Delhi: Observing that a little bit of soul-searching by governors is needed, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place an updated status report on the action taken by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the bills passed by the Assembly.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said governors must act on bills even before the matters come before the apex court Solicitor General Mehta, appearing for the Punjab Governor, informed the bench that the governor has taken action on bills placed before him and the plea filed by the Punjab government is an unnecessary litigation.

“Governors must act even before the matter comes to the Supreme Court. This has to come to an end when governors act only when matters reach the Supreme Court…A little bit of soul searching is needed by governors and they must know that they are not elected representatives of people.

