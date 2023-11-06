No decision yet on alliance for polls: Mehbooba

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said no decision has been taken yet over contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir in an alliance with other parties.

“No decision has been taken about that so far,” Mufti told reporters in Ganderbal district when asked if her party would contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, whenever they are held, in an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and Congress.

Asked about the recent militantly attacks in the valley that left a police personnel and a non-local labourer dead, and another police personnel in a critical condition, Mufti expressed regret over former director general of police Dilbag Singh’s remarks that the situation is normal in the Union Territory and there was no collateral damage in the last four years.

“I regret that the former DGP recently announced proudly that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and there has been no collateral damage when three targeted attacks took place in those three days only.

“I fail to understand what is collateral damage for them. When a police personnel or a jawan or a labourer is killed, if that is not collateral damage, what is? What happened in Kokernag?” she asked.

An Army colonel, a major and a deputy superintendent of police were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag in September.

The former chief minister wondered that if everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir, “why have they snatched the freedom of the people here?”

“Why do you not allow people to talk? A huge massacre is happening in Gaza, Palestine, the government has passed an order that imams (prayer leaders) cannot even pray for them, you cannot protest. The freedom of the people here has suffered the most damage in the last five years — the freedom of expression, the freedom to protest,” she added.

Mufti also said the lieutenant governor-led administration’s order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes is unfortunate.

“It is very unfortunate. On one hand you say everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir and on the other, you are afraid of the voice of the people. What can we do when there are five lakh security forces personnel here? If the employees have problems regarding the GP fund, the provident fund, they would want to raise their voice, but you have banned that also. How will this work?” she asked.

