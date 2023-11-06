Man impersonating as CBI officer held in Bla

Srinagar: Police have arrested a man who was impersonating as a CBI Officer and recovered household items and fake ID cards from his possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

“Police Station Kunzer received a written complaint from Farooq Ahmad Wani of Wassun Bangil, highlighted a sequence of events involving a group of individuals namely Javeed Ahmed Rather, Anjuman Afreen, Aaqib Ahmad Wani and Rafeeq Ahmad Wani,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “Further the complainant said that Javeed Ahmed Rather presented himself as a CBI officer to the complainant, brandishing a falsified CBI identification card and assured the complainant of securing a placement for their child at the NDA,” he said, adding, “As the situation unfolded, the accused individuals resorted to theft, absconding with various household items, including a geyser, bedsheet, inverter, CCTV camera, LCD, and other valuables from the complainant’s residence.”

Furthermore, he said, the complainant was allegedly defrauded of a substantial sum amounting to 40 Lac rupees.

Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation was started.

“Prompt action by the police team of Police Station Kunzer led to the arrest of the accused posing as a CBI officer with recovery of falsified documents, including the purported CBI card and some stolen house items was also recovered from accused house.”

He said community members are requested not to fall prey in the hands of such fraudulent people and share such information with Police. “Our consistent action against anti-social elements shall assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against such inimical elements.”

