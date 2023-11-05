Art 30 abrogation opened doors of development, peace in J&K: Modi

Says His Govt Broke Many Real, Perceived, Exaggerated Barriers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government has broken many real, perceived and exaggerated barriers, laying the foundation for building a developed, grand and prosperous India.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, he referred to the theme of the event – ‘Beyond Barriers’ – and said the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results will see people supporting the ruling BJP “beyond barriers”.

The media group’s theme of its 2047 summit will be “Developed Nation: What Next”, he said in a lighter vein in reference to his government’s call for making the country developed by the centenary of its independence.

The prime minister cited a host of development measures taken by his government to highlight the changes, asserting that India’s growing middle class and reducing poverty will become the foundation for a massive economic cycle.

The country has risen to become fifth largest economy in the world and will occupy the third position in our third term, he asserted.

Citing data, Modi said the number of those filing income tax returns has almost doubled in 2023 to 7.5 crore in 10 years while the mean income has risen by up to Rs 13 lakh.

The length of highways being built daily has risen to 30 km from 12 km while the number of operational airports has more than doubled to almost 150 from 70. Over 40,000 km rail track has been doubled by his government against only 20,000 km done till 2014, he said.

Such a sea change has taken place, Modi said.

He also said a lot of fear-mongering used to be done about the impact of Article 370 removal but his government opened the doors to development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir by removing it.

Militancy is ending there and tourism rising, Modi said, underlining that his government has committed to the region reaching new heights of development.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print