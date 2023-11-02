Residential house attached in Awantipora for harbouring militants

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached a residential house in Awantipora area south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for harbouring militants, officials said.

An official said residential house of Azad Ahmad Teli of Beighpora Awantipora was attached under FIR No 58/2020 for providing voluntarily harbouring to terrorist.

He said that the property has been attached on the orders of NIA Court Pulwama under section 33 UAPA Act.

The official said that dreaded terrorists Reyaz Naikoo was holed up and killed in this house during an encounter—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print