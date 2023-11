New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who missed the match against South Africa due to an injury, is now fit and will be “available” for their key World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

Ferguson walked off the game against Australia last Saturday after experiencing a niggle in his right Achilles and was ruled out of their match against South Africa.

Chasing 358, the last edition’s runners-up capitulated by 190 runs, marking their third defeat in a row after four consecutive wins.

