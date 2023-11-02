ARTO Bandipora tightens noose on traffic violators

Bandipora: In a stern move to ensure road safety and enforcing traffic regulations, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mir has taken decisive action against traffic violators by realising fine amount of rupees 1 lac, and suspending 07 driving licenses.

While sharing the details, ARTO informed that, as many as 15 Registration Certificates besides 15 Driving licenses were also ceased on the spot.

Bilal Ahmad said that, with the goal of promoting responsible driving and safeguarding lives, Motor Vehicle Department Bandipora has adopted a ‘zero tolerance approach’ towards traffic regulation violators.

The ARTO said that the recent action comes as a strong message to those who flout traffic rules and endanger the lives themselves as well as the lives of others on the road.

The violations leading to license suspension included not wearing helmets while driving two wheelers, reckless driving, over speeding, and repeated offenses of not wearing seat belts while driving, among others.

He said that repeat offenders will face even stricter action and their licence will be cancelled permanently. He said that, driving two wheelers without wearing helmet has been identified as the main cause of many deaths/accidents in Bandipora from last many years.

The ARTO applead youth of Bandipora especially two wheeler riders to follow the rules and regulations of MVD so that the precious lives are saved.

