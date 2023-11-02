2 Militant Associates from Bandipora Arrested in Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR’ Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said to have arrested two militant associates during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The duo identified as Yawar Rashid Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar and Basit Nabi Bhat, both residents of Saderkote Bala in Hajin Bandipora were arrested by Police Station Parimpora at Shalteng Bund, as per police.

The Police have in the meantime said to have recovered a Pistol, two magazines, 28 rounds and a grenade from the possession of the arrested duo.

It has been learnt that a case vide FIR No.159/2023 under sections 7/25 A Act, 4/5 Explosive act & 18,23,39 ULA Act has been registered against the duo and a bike bearing registration number JK15B 6856, being utilised by them also seized by the Police.

