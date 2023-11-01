CUK celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the campuses of the University with an aim to inculcate the values of unity and integrity among the students.
The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge was administered by the DSW Deputy Directors in their respective campuses which was attended by students from different departments. On the occasion, Dr. Irfan Alam Malik, Dean Students Welfare (DSW) while highlighting the importance of the National Unity Day which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel, stated that “the day is an ode to the tireless efforts and contribution of Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel in integrating the states into one unified India”.
Dr. Malik conveyed the message of unity from the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath to the students of the University. Prof Syed Zahoor Geelani, Dean School of Education, Dr. Arif Nazir, Director Admissions, Prof. Abid Hamid, Director Nunar Campus were present on the occasion and expressed their re-affirmation of commitment to the ideas of national Unity and Integrity.
Dy Directors Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nusrat Jabeen and Dr. Ibraq Khursheed conducted the proceedings of the event and gave a detailed background about the significance of this day.
Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the campuses of the University with an aim to inculcate the values of unity and integrity among the students.