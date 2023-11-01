Attrition high at some pvt sector banks, RBI monitoring the issue closely: Das

Mumbai: Attrition at some private sector banks is “high” and the Reserve Bank of India is “closely” looking at the issue, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual BFSI Insight Summit organised by the Business Standard, Das said this is an “impatient generation”, where youngsters are switching jobs faster, as against the earlier generation’s tendencies to stick longer in a job. This is resulting in the high attrition rate, he said.

It can be noted that disclosures made in the annual reports revealed that many private sector lenders experienced an attrition of over 30 per cent in FY23.

