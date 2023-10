Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Monday ordered change in school timing in all government and private schools from November-01.

DSEK in a communique has said that schools falling within Sringar municipality limits shall function from 10AM to 3PM.

However, the department has also ordered that the schools falling outside municipality limits of Srinagar district and other areas of Kashmir division shall function from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

