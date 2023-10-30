Health department asks directors to detach all staff attached by heads, implement transfer orders

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department on Monday directed director health services Kashmir and Jammu, and director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization to detach all staff attached by heads at their own level.

According to an order H&ME also asked the directors to implement transfer and posting orders issued by administrative department from time to time.

It also directed them to furnish list of employees who have not compiled with orders by November 01 for initiating disciplinary proceedings against them.

As per the order, the directions have been issued in order to rationalize the staff in the interest of patient care—

