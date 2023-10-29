‘Upliftment of marginalised mission of Admin’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended ‘Sadbhavana’ event organised by Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), at Srinagar today.

In his remarks, the Lt Governor lauded the crucial role of Indian Minorities Foundation in empowering minorities, promoting Sufism and fostering brotherhood, peace and harmony.

“Prime Minister gave us a vision ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The Government has only one religion-India first, one holy book- constitution and one ritual-well being of all. It defines our ancient civilization, respect to all religious beliefs and practices and our determination of inclusive growth,” the Lt Governor said.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for ending the policy of appeasement and ensuring the empowerment of all irrespective of religion, caste and community.

For many decades, several opportunists betrayed the minorities in the name of religion and used them only as vote banks, the Lt Governor said.

Today, following the mantra of Prime Minister’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the all-round development of minorities at the unprecedented speed and scale is a source of inspiration for the whole world, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the people to encourage social equality and discourage vote bank politics and need to focus on development, to fulfill their aspirations and prepare a better future for the young generation.

He reiterated the commitment of the UT Government towards equitable and inclusive development and ensuring that no section of society is left behind.

“Upliftment of marginalised is the mission of J&K Administration. Today, benefits of growth are not provided on the basis of caste or community but on the principle of inclusivity,” the Lt Governor said.

Equal opportunity to all, especially the deprived section is our aim so that they are empowered and contribute in the journey of Viksit Bharat, he added.

He called upon every section of the society to identify and isolate the divisive elements who are posing threat to peace and harmony.

Building a healthy community is possible only when every household is strong and prosperous. And this can become a reality, when the people start boycotting the elements that incite public sentiments and create divisions in the society and harm our social fabric, he said.

National integration and peace is an important prerequisite for development and progress of the society. It is our collective responsibility to promote the spirit of unity in diversity, the Lt Governor added.

Sufi Scholars and Religious leaders from different parts of the country also spoke on the occasion and shared their views on the collective role of every community in building a progressive society and realizing the vision of Developed India.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, President Indian Minorities Foundation, announced scholarships for students from Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the Sufi Scholars and Religious leaders including Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Haji Syed Salman Chisty, Abdul Rehman Khadim and the representatives of NGOs- We the Helping Hand Foundation, South Asia Centre for Peace and People Empowerment and Kashmir Speaks.

Representatives of Sufi Islamic Board, NGOs, prominent citizens and a large number of people were also present.

