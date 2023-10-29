Sonam Lotus Transferred To Leh

SRINAGAR: Authorities have ordered for transfer of Sonam Lotus from MC Srinagar and he will head now MC Leh .

“It has been decided by the competent authority that Sh. K. S. Hosalikar, Scientist-G will work as Head CRS Pune with immediate effect until further orders and Sh. Sonam Lotus, Scientist-E will work as Head M.C Leh and is relieved of his duties as Head M.C Srinagar with immediate Effect until further orders.” Read the order issued by Indian Meteorological Department.

“Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Scientist-D will work as Head of MC Srinagar with immediate effect until further orders.” Reads the order.

