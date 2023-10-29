Drug pedler arrested in Mukhdamyari Hajin

Drug pedler arrested in Mukhdamyari Hajin

Hajin: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Hajjn police have arrested a drug peddler in Mukhdamyari village of Hajin and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Police Party led by SHO Police Station Hajin under the supervision of SDPO Hajin arrested one drug peddler with contraband charas like substance at Mukhdamyari . He has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar a resident of Mukhdamyari . He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 106/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated.

