8-year-old girl drowns in Kishanganga river in Gurez

Bandipora: An 8-year old girl drowned to death in Kishanganga river in Neeru village of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

An officials said that the girl identified as Iqra Bano, daughter of Mohammad Jamal Mir of Neeru slipped into Kishanganga river near his village.

He said that soon after a rescue operation was launched, however, by the time the girl was rescued she had died.

“After completing medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family for last rites,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print