R R Swain appointed as incharge DGP J&K

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday ordered the appointment of special DG CID R R Swain as the incharge Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order,R R Swain will take over as DGP J&K from November 01 in addition to his own duties.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, R.R. Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge with effect from 01.11.2023 and until further orders,” reads the order—

