2 infiltrators killed along LoC in Uri: Army

Says Militants Took Bodies Along With Them Towards Pak; Op On

Srinagar: Army on Sunday said that two infiltrators were killed as it along with police foiled an infiltration bid by heavy-armed militants along line of control in Uri area off north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A defence ministry spokesperson said in a statement that an Infiltration bid was foiled by Security Forces in Uri Sector, Baramulla.

He said based on specific inputs from Intelligence agencies and JK Police of likely infiltration in Uri Sector by heavily armed militants from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert and counter infiltration grid was strengthened.

Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, he said, a group of armed militants attempted to infiltrate across the LoC. “At around 3 pm, the group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in heavy exchange of fire,” he said, adding, “Intense fire-fight continued till last light resulting in elimination of two (militants); the balance (militants) withdrew to enemy side of LoC along with the bodies of dead terrorists.”

The area was kept under surveillance throughout the night, he said. “On 22 Oct 23, a thorough search of the incident site was conducted leading to the identification of tell-tale signs and recovery of heavy war like stores including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets and two blood stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines and eatables.”

As per own assessment, army said, recovery of two blood stained bags confirms that at least two militants were grievously injured, forcing them to shed their load and flee across LoC.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, search operation is suspended, which will resume on opening up of weather. Operation under progress,” it added.

