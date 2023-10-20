Govt to start giving shape to semicoductor research centre from 2024

New Delhi: Ministry of Electronics and IT will start setting up Bharat Semicoductor Research Centre from next year in collaboration with the industry and academia, minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is that Indians should be involved in the leadership of semicoductor research.

“A group of top minds in semicoductor around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semicoductor Research Centre,” Chandrasekhar told PTI after the experts’ panel submitted its report.

