Throat-Slit Bodies Of Couple Found In Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: A couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.
Mohmmad Azam and his wife Gulzar Begum were found dead at their home in Dhok Bagla area on Kandi belt, where five army personnel were killed and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by militants in May in the thickly forested area, the official added.
A police official told GNS that the bodies of the couple—Mohammad Azam and her wife Gulzar Begum—were found inside their home in Bagla village of Kandi area in Rajouri district.
Soon after the information, a team of police and security forces reached the spot and took the bodies in their possession for medico-legal formalities.
Asked if there was militancy angle with regard to the incident, the official said that “everything will be unravelled during investigations.” “A case has been registered and further investigations were underway,” he added.
When contacted DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr Haseeb Mughal, told GNS that it is a case of brutal murder, and an inhumane act. “…Investigations are underway. At this moment we cannot rule out anything including the terror angle.” (GNS)