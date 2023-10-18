Rising traffic accidents: Time for accountability and action

Traffic accidents have claimed over 805 lives in Kashmir in 2022, a figure that is more than three times more than those killed due to conflict. The alarming rise in road fatalities has raised questions about the role and responsibility of the traffic police and the motor vehicle department, who are supposed to ensure the safety and regulation of vehicular movement on the roads.

This is not only a public health crisis, but also a social justice and human rights issue. Every person has the right to life, liberty, and security. Every person has the right to access basic services, education, health care, and livelihood opportunities. Every person has the right to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Kashmir. However, these rights are being violated by the menace of road accidents.

According to the data compiled by the J&K Traffic Police Department, 4165 accidents happened in J&K from January to August in 2023, in which 580 people died and 5565 were injured.

The main causes of road accidents in Kashmir are over-speeding, rash and negligent driving, driving under the influence of liquor, violation of traffic rules, poor road conditions and lack of awareness and enforcement. The traffic police and the motor vehicle department are entrusted with the task of preventing and controlling these factors, but their performance has been far from satisfactory.

The traffic police are responsible for effective traffic regulation and enforcement of law and the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is supposed to conduct tests of competency, issue driving licenses, issue fitness certificates, issue route permits, connect all towns and villages, and take action against violators. However, many complaints have been raised against MVD for their corruption, negligence, harassment and lack of professionalism. Many drivers have alleged that they have to pay bribes to get their licenses, permits or fitness certificates.

Many others have accused the traffic police of not taking action against the offenders or imposing arbitrary fines. Some have also claimed that they have been harassed or assaulted by the traffic police for minor offences or without any reason.

Both the traffic police and the motor vehicle department have failed to fulfill their duties and obligations towards ensuring road safety and reducing traffic accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. They have not been able to implement the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the rules framed there effectively.

They have not been able to create awareness among the public about the importance of following traffic rules and regulations. They have not been able to coordinate with each other or with other agencies such as the road development authority, the municipal corporation or the civil society organizations for improving road conditions and infrastructure. They have not been able to adopt modern technology or innovative methods for enhancing their services and operations.

The rising traffic accidents that lead to deaths in Kashmir are a matter of grave concern and require urgent attention and action from both the traffic police and the motor vehicle department. They need to improve their performance and accountability and work together to ensure road safety and reduce road fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir. They need to serve the public with honesty, integrity, professionalism and compassion. They need to realize that their role and responsibility is not only to regulate traffic but also to save lives.

We cannot afford to lose more lives or limbs due to road accidents. We cannot afford to let our loved ones suffer or grieve due to road accidents. We cannot afford to let our society stagnate or regress due to road accidents. We have to act now to save lives and prevent injuries. We have to act together to make our roads safer and our future brighter.

We urge all stakeholders – the government, the civil society, the media, the private sector, the religious leaders, the educational institutions, and the general public – to join hands and work towards a common goal: reducing road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

We urge all stakeholders to adopt a holistic and integrated approach that addresses all aspects of road safety: engineering, enforcement, education, emergency care, and evaluation. We urge all stakeholders to follow the best practices and standards that have proven to reduce fatalities and injuries in many countries around the world.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

