ACB Arrests Revenue Official

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuth on Tuesday arrested one revenue official in a bribery case.

The ACB spokesman said that acting on information received by Anti-Corruption Bureau through Helpline number 9419678060 from one complainant resident of Kupwara regarding demand of bribe by one Patwari Halqa Bohipora Kupwara, action was initiated.

He said that the complainant alleged that while he was constructing some shops in his private land the patwari concerned with other revenue officials came to the site and took away his material, equipment’s etc with them.

He further alleged that the complainant accordingly approached tehsildar concerned who directed him to meet NT and patwari and when complainant met Patwari Hashim Amin Malik, he demanded bribe of ₹ 50,000 from him and told him that he will be given seized items back and will be allowed to work also if he pays the bribe money.

On this complainant pleaded that he cannot pay huge bribe and it was later on negotiated for ₹30,000.

As the complainant was not interested in paying bribe under these circumstances, the spokesman added that he approached ACB and filed a written complaint against patwari for demanding bribe and requested for legal action.

