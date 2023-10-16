Pak ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N given permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Oct 21

Lahore,: Pakistan’s district administration has given permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a rally on October 21 at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will address supporters on his return to the country from London after four years.

The 73-year-old three-time prime minister, who will end his self-imposed exile in the UK, is expected to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in the general elections likely to be held in January next year.

Sharif, who has been in London since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. In the four years that transpired, Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print