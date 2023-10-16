224-meter viaduct on NH-44 in Banihal completed: Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that 224-meter viaduct on National Highway 44 in Sherebibi area of Ramban district has been completed.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari, said that this project contributes to the region’s economic growth and enhances its overall connectivity.

“In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sherebibi, with an estimate cost of 12 crore. This infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44,” he said.

He added that this 224-meter segment, as a part of the broader project, not only reduce the travel distance by 125 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients , but also avoids the need for a steep cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80°.

“Furthermore, it significantly facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi area gradients, and it’s important to note that this project contributes to the region’s economic growth and enhances its overall connectivity.”

He also said: “Under the visionary leadership of the PM Modi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print