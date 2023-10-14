RSS chief on 3-day visit to Jammu

Jammu: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will review the functioning of the organisation and discuss its expansion during his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

Bhagwat’s visit to the Union territory is part of the RSS leader’s annual visit to places across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to a statement issued here.

The RSS chief will arrive in Jammu this evening and will have an informal interaction with top functionaries of the Sangh, they said.

He is also scheduled to visit an ancient temple and offer prayers.

During the tour, the RSS chief will chair a workers’ meeting on October 14 to review the functioning of the organisation in the Union Territory and the activities being conducted by it.

He will also chair a coordination meeting the next day and address a gathering of swayam sevaks at a stadium in Kathua district on Sunday, the statement said.

The RSS is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2025 and that the work on its expansion target will also come up for discussion during Bhagwat’s tour, the statement said.

He is also expected to visit a village on the outskirts of Kathua town and unveil the portrait of Bharat Mata there.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print