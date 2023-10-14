Isreal’s relocation order ‘extremely dangerous’: UN chief Guterres

United Nations: Israel’s ultimatum that over one million people in northern Gaza should relocate within 24 hours is “extremely dangerous” and “simply not possible”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, asserting that “even wars have rules.” UN officials in Gaza on Thursday were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of northern Gaza, approximately 1.1 million, should relocate to the southern part within the next 24 hours.

The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centres and clinics.

“Moving more than one million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous – and in some cases, simply not possible,” Guterres told reporters here on Friday.

