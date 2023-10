Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Chandan Kohli has been approved for new assignment as Deputy Secretary Senior Executive Cadre at Centre under deputation basis.

A communique in this regard by Union Secretary GoI Rakesh Kumar Singh to Chief Secretary J&K, reads that Chandan Kohli, an IPS of AGMUT Cadre 2013, be relieved immediately, under intimation of this (Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI) to enable him to take up the new assignment at the centre on deputation basis.

