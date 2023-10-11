LG for ensuring ‘reliable’ power supply during winter

‘4 lakh Smart Meters Have Been Installed’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the performance of Power Development Department and took stock of power scenario in the UT.

The Lt Governor discussed comprehensive strategy of Power Development Department to meet the peak electricity demand. He also directed for enhancing sustainability and efficiency to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during winter season.

The Lt Governor directed the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digit. Smart meter saturation of Jammu, Srinagar and District Headquarters should be done on priority. PDD should ensure metered areas receive reliable services and quality electricity, he added.

It was informed that around 4 lakh smart meters have been installed across the J&K.

The Lt Governor directed for compliance of curtailment plans and timely replacement of the damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the consumers. An advance buffer stock of transformers for border and far flung areas should be kept in view of the upcoming winter season, he added.

Power theft should be tackled through effective enforcement on the ground, he said.

The Lt Governor further directed for tapping the potential of new and renewable energy and effective implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the UT.

H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department briefed the chair on the interventions of the department to reduce the demand and supply gap. He said, massive capacity addition was accomplished after the previous winter to enable the system to meet additional peak demand.

The Lt Governor stressed on the need to ensure resource adequacy in terms of availability of additional power capacity to meet the increasing demand during winter.

It was informed that from Financial Year 2020-21 to 2023-24, the peak demand has gone up by over 28 %, while the peak deficit has decreased from 22% to 12%.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr RP Singh, Chairman JKPCL; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Departments and Power Corporations; Chief Engineers and senior officers attended the meeting, in persona and through virtual mode.

