Inter zone district level athletic meet concludes at Gbl

Ganderbal: The Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Ganderbal on Tuesday organized a spectacular Inter Zone district level Athletic meet for boys and girls at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal.
On the last day, the department conducted various track and field events for Girls in which a large number of student athletes from all four zones of the district actively participated and showcased their talent with full fervor and enthusiasm.
DYSSO Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal interacted with the budding girl athletes. He congratulated all the athletes for being part of this mega meet and said that sports are not only the medium of playing games just for the purpose of recreation; rather it has now become a profession in itself.
He urged students to work hard in their chosen games and sports and select them as a profession.
Later, DYSSO along with other senior officials of the department felicitated the meritorious student athletes with their well-deserved medals.