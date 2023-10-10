Woman pillion rider dies, biker injured in Bijbehara accident

Bijbehara: A woman pillion rider died while biker was injured after scooty collided with a truck in Padshahibagh Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took place today morning, resulting in injuries to biker and the pillion rider.

He said that soon after the incident, they were shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where pillion rider succumbed to injuries.

She has been identified as Misbah Gulzar daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Mantoo of Jablipora.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections—(KNO)

