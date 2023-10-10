LG reviews arrangements ahead of President’s visit to J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements ahead of the visit of President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu to Jammu Kashmir.
The Lt Governor appraised the preparations for the convocation of the University of Kashmir to be graced by the President.
He also reviewed the security arrangements and directed for implementation of a meticulous traffic plan in view of the President’s visit.
The meeting was attending by Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner SMC; Sh Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; Sh Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar and senior officers.

 

