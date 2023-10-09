Pak, China to invite third parties to participate in CPEC projects: Pakistani envoy

Islamabad:Pakistan and China have agreed to invite third parties to participate in the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a key part of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, a top Pakistani diplomat has said.

Pakistan’s state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the country’s ambassador to China Moinul Haque told China’s official CCTV on Sunday that the two countries are now working to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.

India firmly opposes the CPEC, which will link Xinjiang in China and the Gwadar port in Pakistan, because it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

