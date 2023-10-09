Habba Kadal residents protest over water shortage

Srinagar’: Residents of Nai Sadak locality of Habba Kadal in Srinagar on Monday held protest demonstration over water scarcity in their area.

Witnesses said that residents including women and children blocked road, thereby disrupting traffic movement.

They said that there is no water supply in their area for the past one week, making them suffer immensely.

“We have been facing severe water shortage even as we informed the authorities several times, but to no avail,” they said.

The resident appealed to the authorities to redress their grievance at an earliest—(KNO)

