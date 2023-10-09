Five assembly polls to have 8.2 cr male, 7.8 cr female voters: EC

New Delhi: Nearly 16 crore voters will be eligible to vote during the five assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the last set of assembly elections ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissiner Rajiv Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations. Of these, 1.01 lakh stations will have webcasting facilities.

More than 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women, he said.

