10 Nepali nationals killed in Hamas attacks in Israel

Kathmandu: Ten Nepali nationals have been killed and four others injured in Israel after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks in the country’s southern region, Nepal’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Hamas carried out a barrage of airstrikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 600 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas’ key infrastructure. About 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and Gaza in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print