GoI To Give Funds To Registrar Of Cooperatives Of All States, UTs

New Delhi: In a historic decision and for the first time, registrar of cooperatives of States and Union Territories (UTs) and Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) are being given funds by the Center for computerisation, Ministry of Cooperation said on Sunday.

The total estimated expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 225.09 crore and it will enable people to quickly access services provided by the cooperative departments of the States and the offices of ARDBs as well as bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time.

In this regard, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has taken an important decision to computerize and empower the registrars of all 28 States, eight UTs and 1,851 ARDBs operating in 13 states.

On the lines of the computerisation scheme of all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the country, a centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for the computerisation of 1,851 units of ARDBs of 13 states through a national unified software and computerisation of offices of Registrar of Cooperatives of all states and UTs similar to Central Registrar.

“A Central Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established for this scheme, which will work towards the successful implementation of the scheme,” said the Ministry of Cooperation in a statement.

“The implementation of this scheme will not only enable people to quickly access services provided by the Cooperative Departments of the states and the offices of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) but will also bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time,” said the statement.

The move is among several steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to strengthen all the cooperative societies of the country. (Agencies)

