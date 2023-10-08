Tragic accident claims tipper driver’s life in Pampore

Pampore: A tipper driver tragically lost his life when the vehicle he was driving drowned in the River Jehlium at Galander Pampore area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Officials informed Kashmir Reader that the incident occurred when the tipper, bearing registration number JK01AL-5901, lost control and submerged in the River Jehlium at Galander Pampore. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, laden with sand, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Local residents and the police from Pampore swiftly responded to the incident. Despite their relentless efforts, the body of the driver, identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Ramzan and a resident of Galander Pampore, was recovered from the river. Dar, a father of two children, met a tragic end in the accident.

A pall of gloom enveloped Galander in Pampore as the news of the incident spread. Dr. Bilal Ahmad, the Medical Officer at SDH Pampore, confirmed the unfortunate incident and stated that the driver lost his life in the mishap. The body was brought to the Sub District Hospital Pampore, where, despite the rescue efforts, he was declared dead. Following necessary medical examinations and formalities, the body was handed over to the family members through the Pampore police.

The Pampore police have registered a case regarding the incident. The local community mourns the loss of the driver, whose life was tragically cut short in the accident.

