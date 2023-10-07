New rules for disability pension aimed at protecting interests of genuine personnel, enhance efficiency of 3 services: CDS

New Delhi: The new rules for granting disability pension to armed forces personnel were brought out following wide-ranging discussions among the three services and they are aimed protecting interests of the “genuine” people and ensuring a fitter military, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

The provisions of the revised entitlement rules will be applicable for the armed forces personnel who retired after September 21 and there will be no retrospective implementation of the norms, he said.

The new rules titled ‘Entitlement Rules (ER) for Casualty Pension and Disability Compensation Awards to Armed Forces Personnel, 2023’ were brought out based on the recommendations of a study involving the three services, Armed Forces Medical Services and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

