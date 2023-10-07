Be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in functioning: EC to poll observers

New Delhi: Days before it it announces the schedule for assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission on Friday told poll observers to be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in their functioning.

Addressing over 1,100 observers, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls.

The observers will be deployed for the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Their job, he said, is to ensure a level-playing field and purity of elections.

