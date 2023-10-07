Kashmir witnessed yellow revolution first time on previous Rabi season: LG

Highlights Efforts Of Administration To Increase Rabi Cropping In Valley

Baramulla, October 06: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the ‘Rabi Campaign- sowing of Rabi Crops’ during the Sankalp Saptaah at Aspirational Block Singhpora in Baramulla District.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the farmers and directed the officials to ensure timely supply of critical inputs, fertilizers, facilitation of innovative technologies to enhance production for self sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses

He shared the efforts of the UT Administration to bring a paradigm shift in cultivation of Rabi crops.

During the previous Rabi season, Kashmir Division for the first time had witnessed yellow revolution and an area of 1.4 Lakh hectare was brought under mustard cultivation. Upto Rabi 2020-21, about 70% of cultivable land used to remain fallow in Rabi season, the Lt Governor said.

The Rabi cropping intensity in Kashmir Division has increased rapidly. In 2022-23, farmers harvested 2027 MT of Rabi Crops which realised the estimated revenue of Rs.5000 Crore, he added.

“It is a golden era for Agriculture and allied sector. I am confident the exponential growth in Agriculture sector will contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the significant impact of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) on agriculture sector, the Lt Governor said that under the revolutionary intervention, the farmers of J&K are being encouraged to join Agri Stack and use innovative and sustainable solutions available across the country as per their needs.

A sustainable mechanism is also being developed through technological interventions to provide doorstep delivery of services and necessary information to farmers, he added.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor directed the officials to make dedicated efforts to establish Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in every panchayat.

Cooperative sector holds immense capacity for agricultural growth and prosperity. The penetration of PACS and Farmer Producer Organizations at grassroot level will bring stability and sustainability to production, value addition in Agriculture & Allied Sector, he said.

Training and capacity building programmes are also playing an important role in increasing farm productivity. Leave no farmer behind. Officials should ensure all the farmers are registered on Daksh portal and all possible assistance, benefits provided to them, the Lt Governor said.

“I am sure with the hardwork of farmers, extension of scientific knowledge & technologies, by tapping the potential of diversification & intercropping and robust linkages for end-to-end operations, from sowing to selling, the J&K UT will become the number one region in terms of farmer’s income in the next 4 years,” he said.

The Lt Governor inaugurated a Custom Hiring Centre and handed over sanction letters to the beneficiaries under various schemes. He also visited the stalls put up by farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and government departments.

On the occasion, progressive farmers also shared their success stories and expressed gratitude to the administration for extending support and assistance to them.

Dr Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; Sh Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Sh Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director Agriculture Kashmir; PRI members, senior officers, farmers and a large number of people were present.

