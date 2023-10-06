SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from publishing further data from caste survey

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to restrain the Bihar government from publishing further data from its caste survey, saying it cannot stop any state from taking a policy decision. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti issued a formal notice on a batch of pleas challenging the August 1 order of the Patna High Court that gave the go-ahead for the caste survey in Bihar.

The SC bench listed the matter in January, 2024.

It rejected the petitioners’ contention that the state government has already published some data preempting a stay. They were demanding a complete stay order on further publication of data.

