World’s second malaria vaccine gets WHO approval: Serum Institute of India

New Delhi:Serum Institute of India on Monday said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved a malaria vaccine, paving the way for the global roll-out of the world’s second such vaccine.
The recommendation is based on pre-clinical and clinical trial data which showed good safety and high efficacy in four countries, at sites with both seasonal and perennial malaria transmission, making it the world’s second-ever WHO recommended vaccine for preventing malaria in children, SII said in a statement.
The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India (SII), leveraging Novavax’s adjuvant technology, has been recommended for use by the WHO.