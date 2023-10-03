Rajouri encounter: Two soldiers injured in exchange of fire

Rajouri: Two soldiers have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between forces and terrorists in forest area of Soom-Broh village in Jammu and Kashmirs’ Rajouri district, official said Tuesday.

An official said , the encounter started on Monday late evening after the contact got established between search team of forces and terrorists during an Anti Terror operation by forces over reports of suspicious movement in the area.

Broh, Soom villages are located in the hinterland of Rajouri district and fall under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station in the district.

Officials said that joint teams of Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF laid a Cordon in the area on Monday and launched searches over suspicion of presence of terrorists with search operation continued throughout the day on Monday and some gunshots termed as ‘speculative firing’ by forces, were also heard.

Meanwhile, in late evening hours on Monday, officials said, search teams of forces were fired upon by terrorists from the forest which was retaliated and this led to exchange of gunfire.

“Fierce gunfight continued in the area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and two army personnel have received injuries who have been evacuated to army hospital in Rajouri, “officials said.

Condition of both is said to be stable.

Encounter in the area was going on when last reports were received.

