Growth in rural areas fuelling J&K’s socio-economic development: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the ‘Cashless Panchayats’, adoption of BHIM-UPI mode of transactions in Gram Panchayats of J&K UT.

At the Swachh Bharat Diwas Celebration event organized by Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor handed over the land allotment orders to the Landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G.

A total of 245 landless PMAY-G beneficiaries from across J&K UT were identified for land allotment orders today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

He also dedicated 13 Block Development Council buildings across J&K to the PRI representatives to mark the occasion.

In his address, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for shaping a new destiny of J&K, which has achieved historic milestone of ODF Plus under ‘Model’ category.

He congratulated the Rural Development Department, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and the citizens for achieving 100% cleanliness and Solid & Liquid Waste Management in all 6650 villages.

Door to door collection of waste has been initiated in all the Panchayats, segregation sheds have been established and a financial model has been developed to ensure sustainability of the waste collection mechanism, thereby converting waste to wealth, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration to bring socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people living in villages.

“Growth in rural areas is fueling the socio-economic development of J&K UT. Our villages have come closer to the cities in terms of facilities, connectivity and infrastructure,” the Lt Governor said.

With participatory approach, we have strengthened social and environmental security and creating entrepreneurship opportunities at the grassroot level, he added.

He said the on-boarding of 4274 Gram Panchayats of J&K on Cashless Mode today are the part of the government’s endeavour to digitize the gram Panchayats and make them more transparent, accountable and effective.

The Lt Governor commended the Directorate of Rural Sanitation for its novel initiative of ‘Swachhata Bulletin’ to monitor and share daily updates, activities by districts in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari and encouraging the community members to share feedback and contribute in building “Swachh and Swasth J&K”.

He directed the Rural Development Department to ensure the new system put in place in rural areas for sanitation remains dynamic, the new facilities developed in this journey are properly maintained, and the waste management system should be continuously monitored.

He called for data analysis for day to day management of Swachh Gram and other future requirements with help of technology like Artificial Intelligence.

The Lt Governor felicitated the Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Ramban, Srinagar, Budgam and Kulgam, and Swachhata Champions for their outstanding contribution in Swachhata campaigns and in achieving ODF Plus Model status.

Four booklets under SBM-G on Door to Door Waste Collection Guidelines, Legacy Waste Management Guidelines, Safe Sanitation Index and Panchayat Sanitation Index released, and Sarpanches of Cashless Panchayats were also felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; HoDs, PRI members, senior officers, Swachhata Champions and beneficiaries under PMAY-G attended the event, in person and through virtual mode.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print