Accessible, quality public services for every citizen is our priority: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with citizens during “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” through virtual mode. Citizens are selected on the basis of grievances submitted on J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

During the interaction, several grievances of the applicants were redressed on the spot by the Lt Governor.

Addressing the public grievances, the Lt Governor directed the Departments and District Administration to break the tendency of working in silos and must adopt a proactive approach to resolve the Citizen’s grievance through coordination.

“Accessible and quality public services for every citizen is our priority. Overall disposal rate on JKIGRAMS has gone up to 97 percent, which underlines enhanced people’s institutional trust,” the Lt Governor said.

We should not just reflect present achievements but make efforts to create a robust system to shape future, the Lt Governor told the officers.

Responding to a complaint of Sajad Ahmad Sheikh from Ganderbal pertaining to damage occurred to the Government Primary School building at Pethpora Khanan, the Lt Governor directed the Principal Secretary School Education and Director School Education to ensure that no school shall be functional in any dilapidated structural condition.

Addressing the issue of non-availability of adequate health staff at a dispensary in Dugga Arnas area of Reasi, the Lt Governor directed the Director Health Services to conduct a comprehensive exercise on rationalization of the health staff in the region and submit a report within a week’s time.

Sh Bilal Dar from Anantnag drew the attention of the Lt Governor on the issue of non-functional Filtration Plant at Logripora Pahalgam. The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report in this regard. It must be ensured that the government assets should not lay defunct and it must be utilized for the welfare of people, he added.

On the grievance regarding overflow of sewage water during rainfall at old town Kishtwar, the ADDC briefed the chair that the matter has already been taken up with the Municipal Council and other concerned agencies, on which the Lt Governor directed the officials to adopt a preemptive approach to address such issues first hand.

The Lt Governor sought the action taken by the District Administration and the departments on the directions passed during the previous LG’s Mulaqaat.

He also appraised the District-wise status of the pendency in sanctioning of Old age & widow pension and other social welfare schemes.

Later, the Lt Governor reviewed the arrangements made by Departments and District Administrations for Gandhi Jayanti and the preparations ahead of the major events on 1st and 2nd October.

Ms Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Till now, 3,53,008 applications were received on JKIGRAMS and out of these, 3,43,484 have been resolved with the overall Disposal Rate of 97 percent, it was informed.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

