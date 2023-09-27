Youth found mysteriously dead in Srinagar’s Maloora

Srinagar: A youth was found dead mysteriously under a car in Maloora area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body of the youth identified as Mohd Asif Khan, son of Ashiq Ahmad Khan of Pattan, was found under a vehicle near JK Bank Maloora.

He said that upon discovering the body, locals promptly informed the police and the body has was taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The official said that further investigation into the matter is going on—(KNO)

