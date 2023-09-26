SPO’s Body Found In Poonch, Road Accident Suspected

Srinagar: Body of a Special Police Officer was recovered in Poonch early Tuesday morning and according to officials he might have been killed due to an accident.

A police official said that the body of SPO Khaliq Hussain, Posted at DPL Poonch and attached with local Police Station, was found near the Kankote area of the district. “The body was lying around 10 feet down from the road with his motorcycle lying nearby,” the official said, adding, “Body has been being shifted to District Hospital Poonch for medico-legal formalities.”

SHO Poonch Deepak Pathina confirmed that recovery of the SPO’s body and said that preliminary investigations suggest the accident to be the reason for his death. “Further investigation is underway,” he added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print