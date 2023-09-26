Snowfall, rain end prolonged dry spell in Kashmir

Srinagar: Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and rains in the plains ended a prolonged dry spell and brought down the mercury significantly in the Valley which experienced record high temperatures this month, officials said on Monday.

Moderate rains lashed most parts of the valley. Srinagar city recorded 18.3 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday. Snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of south Kashmir including around the holy cave shrine of Amarnath and Gulmarg in north Kashmir, they said.

The downpour has ended the heatwave which was witnessed in the second week of September. The Valley saw high temperatures which broke the record of 89 years.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar last night was 10.8 degrees Celsius, down from 13 degrees Celsius a night earlier.”

“People got relief from hot temperatures which were due to a prolonged dry spell in August and September. The valley witnessed less rain which resulted in low water levels in water bodies due to which people faced a shortage of water,” Director MET Department Sonam Lotus said.

He said the weather will remain cloudy across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh while a few places in the valley will receive light rainfall on Monday.

“On the 26th the weather will remain cloudy but better than today, the 27th and 28th of September, the weather will remain dry. There will be wet weather on the 29th and 30th due to Western Disturbances,” he added.

He said some places in Kashmir valley received good amounts of rainfall. “The harvesting season is on and the farmers may face some difficulties but there is no forecast of heavy rainfall,” he said.

Lotus said the upper reaches of Kashmir valley received light snowfall. “On average, weather is good, intermittent rainfall is predicted but there are no signs of heavy rains,” he added.

Minakshi Muhiya, a tourist from Assam who has been in the Valley for four days, said was relieved that the weather has turned pleasant now.

“(When I arrived) I thought the weather would be cold but it was hot. Now it is cool and we feel like it is getting colder. The weather is very pleasant now,” she said.

Bisma Yousuf, a local resident, said the rains had brought relief to the people.

“People were suffering from the scorching heat. We were wearing summer clothes but since yesterday, the change in weather has made people wear sweaters and jackets. Rain has given relief to native people as well as tourists,” she added.

