J&K govt assigns charge of BOPEE chairman to Dheeraj Gupta

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered Principal Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Dheeraj Gupta to hold the charge of chairman of J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations.

In an order, government said that this is an interim arrangement in place of Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002, the Government hereby orders that Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment shall discharge functions of Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, in addition to his own duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders, in place of Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department,” read the order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print